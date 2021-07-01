Covington Capital Management Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 337,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

