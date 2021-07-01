Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,435 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $363.47 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 161.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

