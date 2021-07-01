Credit Suisse AG Acquires 24,447 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

