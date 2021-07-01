Credit Suisse AG Acquires 85,620 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,236,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.