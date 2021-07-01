Credit Suisse AG Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

