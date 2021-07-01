Credit Suisse AG Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $363.47 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

