Credit Suisse AG Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

