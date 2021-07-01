Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,346 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

