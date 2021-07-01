Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,216,053 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216,053 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of KE worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 317.87.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

