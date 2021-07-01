Credit Suisse AG Sells 336 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

NYSE:BAP opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.