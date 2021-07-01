Credit Suisse AG Sells 70,138 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $9,769,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

