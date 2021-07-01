Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

