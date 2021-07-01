Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.