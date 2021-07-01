CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) fell 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $153.95 and last traded at $154.44. 38,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,254,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

Specifically, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,375 shares of company stock worth $11,381,280 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

