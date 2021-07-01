Critical Analysis: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) vs. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 12.93 $16.84 million $1.25 35.81 iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.29 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -6.44

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Poshmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Poshmark beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

