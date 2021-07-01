Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $243.81 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.