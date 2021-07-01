Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

