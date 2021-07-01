Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121.59 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $648.64 million and approximately $121.59 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,719.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,537,369,414 coins and its circulating supply is 378,504,396 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

