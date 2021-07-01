CVCoin (CVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $180,141.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $180,141.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00169890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.73 or 1.00226780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

