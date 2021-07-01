CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYAGF stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.