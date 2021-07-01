Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 5.5%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.87. 26,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 658,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.