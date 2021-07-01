D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

