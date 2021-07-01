DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

LBAI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LBAI opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

