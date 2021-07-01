DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $884.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

