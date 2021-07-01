Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.87 ($103.37).

Daimler stock opened at €75.30 ($88.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Daimler has a one year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

