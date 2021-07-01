Daniel M. Hancock Sells 9,326 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel M. Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

