Danone S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Danone in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

