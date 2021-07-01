Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

