DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.28

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and traded as low as $86.88. DBS Group shares last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 24,752 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

