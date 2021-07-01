Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $29.60 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $105.85 or 0.00313827 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $29.60 million and approximately $798,922.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,641 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

