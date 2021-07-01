Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.01. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $17,769,074.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,078,645 shares of company stock valued at $307,318,783. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.