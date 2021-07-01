Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

WILYY opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.