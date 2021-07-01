Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $234.19 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Dent has a market capitalization of $234.19 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

