DFSocial Gaming Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $33,447.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $150.74 or 0.00452215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00139460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.73 or 1.00056225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.