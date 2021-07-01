Digitex Futures Market Capitalization Tops $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00680381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,820.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

