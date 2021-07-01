Dignity (LON:DTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 783 ($10.23), with a volume of 52826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £421.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 677.10.

In other Dignity news, insider Andrew Judd bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

