Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 75,239 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of FedEx worth $675,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.50. 63,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $153.66 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

