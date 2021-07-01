Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Intel worth $2,474,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 989,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,781,076. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

