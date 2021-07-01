Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.04 Billion Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,249 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,044,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

