Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $546.64 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Lowe’s Companies worth $546,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

