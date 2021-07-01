Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,381 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $763,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.85. 82,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

