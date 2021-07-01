Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,497,405 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,959,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497,405 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,430,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. 646,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,845,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

