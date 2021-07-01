Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

