Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,169 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

