Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

