Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DC opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.70) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.59. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

