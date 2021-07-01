Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Price Target Cut to €125.00

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DNHBY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 128,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,827. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

