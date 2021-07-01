DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Increased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.49. 41,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,276. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.00. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -257.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

