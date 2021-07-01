Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 293,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

