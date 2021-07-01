Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 76.1% in June

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the May 31st total of 165,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.